Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, has recorded a significant surge in the number of tuberculosis (TB) cases, causing a matter of concern for the health department and prompting the authorities to strengthen their screening and prevention measures. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma said that the TB cases increased by around 20-30 per cent this year, with approximately 12,000-13,000 cases reported against nearly 10,000 cases last year, adding that the department would intensify screening and contact tracing in identified hotspots.

“We are continuously taking measures to address the issue under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). We are regularly organising camps and carrying out activities as per the instructions received from the higher authorities. Since Bhopal is a vast city with people from different sections of society, it presents certain challenges. Though we are making efforts to address them. We decided to conduct intensive campaigns in identified hotspots, strengthen contact tracing and further intensify preventive interventions, including TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and BCG vaccination for people who come in contact with TB patients,” Sharma said. Explaining the factors contributing to the spread of the disease, the CMHO said people with poor nutritional status and those belonging to lower socioeconomic groups were more vulnerable to TB.

“There were around 10,000 cases last year, while this year we have reported approximately 12,000-13,000 cases. TB is mostly found among people with poor nutritional status and those belonging to lower socio-economic groups. In slum settlements, living conditions, food habits and inadequate ventilation increase the risk of infection,” CMHO Sharma said. He further stressed that maintaining basic hygiene and ensuring proper nutrition could help prevent the spread of TB. Completing the treatment did not mean that a person can never contract TB again. It could recur if nutritional levels decline and immunity becomes weak.

On the preventive measures, the CMHO said, “We regularly conduct screening at our Sanjeevani Clinics and organise camps through our teams at various institutions, including jails. We also have mobile X-ray facilities, which are taken to these camps to conduct X-rays and identify suspected TB patients, so that we can determine who needs to be started on TB medication and who does not.” (ANI)