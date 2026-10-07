Barapullah Bottleneck: Delhi PWD Minister flags planning gaps under previous AAP govt, dedicated U-turn proposed 

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has raised questions over the planning and design of the Barapullah project under the previous AAP government, saying the immediate priority now is to ease the traffic problems faced by the people. The PWD is working with the Delhi Police on steps to improve traffic flow, including use of the existing road space, lane management and smoother movement between Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road and ITO. The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on congestion along the corridor.

The Delhi government is also looking at Google Maps route mapping as traffic patterns in the area have changed after the new corridor was opened. Meanwhile, the PWD is examining a dedicated U-turn on Ring Road, in front of the Gurudwara, to provide direct access to the Old Barapulla approach road. The proposed U-turn is expected to help people living in Siddharth Extension reach Lajpat Nagar, INA and AIIMS through the Old Barapullah road without taking unnecessary diversions or driving on the wrong side. It is also aimed at improving local connectivity and reducing traffic conflicts.

The minister said that while the earlier project was planned and executed in the past, the current government has to deal with the problems people are facing today. A traffic and structural design consultant will be appointed to study the corridor and suggest both immediate and long-term solutions. “We can examine what went wrong in the past, but Delhi’s people need a solution today,” the Minister said, adding that the government is working on immediate traffic measures as well as longer-term solutions.

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police identified a structural bottleneck at the Old Barapullah Flyover as the primary cause behind the heavy traffic congestion witnessed following the opening of Barapullah Phase-III. Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, outlined the disruption created by converging roadways.

“Main cause of traffic jam after opening of Barapullah Phase-III is a structural bottleneck at the Old Barapullah Flyover,” Delhi Police stated. (ANI)