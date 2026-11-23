Two kumki elephants have been brought to the Cementpalam base in Chinnakkanal, Idukki, ahead of the Forest Department’s mission to capture and radio-collar the wild tusker Chakkakomban. The operation is scheduled to begin tomorrow, with the aim of tranquilising and fitting the elephant with a radio collar to track its movements and mitigate human-elephant conflict.

Earlier, amid rising human-elephant conflict in Hassan district, the Karnataka Forest Department has granted permission to capture 10 male wild elephants. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden issued an official order.

According to the order, the permission was granted following an oral request by the Conservator of Forests, Hassan Circle, on November 15. The department had earlier permitted the capture of two elephants under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, the conflict intensified in the last two days, resulting in two human deaths. On Sunday, Jayamma, aged 50, from Chikkadahalli village in Belur taluk, was killed in an elephant attack. On Monday, Hafeez Ur Rahman, aged 64, died in a similar attack.

Following this, the Hassan Circle CCF reported that 10 male elephants are continuously harassing the public and causing severe conflict. Taking cognisance of the situation, the PCCF (Wildlife) has permitted the capture of 10 male elephants after specific identification. The elephants will be translocated to a suitable forest area based on their health condition.

The operation will be carried out using Kumki elephant Teams A and C, reconstituted as per the order dated April 6. The order directs officials to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) dated October 1, 2024, ensure no violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, take all precautionary measures to avoid harm to staff and local people, and submit a report after the operation.

Deputy Conservators of Forests of elephant camps have been instructed to deploy necessary Kumki elephants and personnel for the mission. (ANI)