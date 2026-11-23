Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Monday expressed confidence that seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would proceed smoothly, saying there were no differences between the two parties. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Prasad said, "The talks will go well. There is no conflict of any kind between the two parties over seat-sharing, and there are no differences of opinion".

The SP and Congress are holding their first round of seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at the residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi. The two-day meeting, scheduled for November 23 and 24, will see senior leaders from both parties participate in discussions on a possible seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the polls in the state, which has 403 Assembly constituencies.

The SP delegation includes National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, Uttar Pradesh unit president Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajiv Rai. According to sources, this is the first meeting between the two parties specifically concerning the upcoming Assembly elections, with discussions set to continue over two days.

The talks come after the Samajwadi Party announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 polls. The Congress has also maintained that it intends to contest the Assembly elections to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Aradhana Mishra had earlier said that strengthening the organisation was her primary priority and that the INDIA bloc would work towards securing victory in the state.

The SP is seeking a major political comeback in 2027 after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 Assembly elections, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates.

However, the parties recorded a stronger performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, while the Congress is also seeking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)