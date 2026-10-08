More FIRs against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, cases of alleged assault on police personnel during Wednesday protests

Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest, with more cases being registered in the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The cases have been registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

The names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far. This comes after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi was among the Opposition MPs detained during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the ground during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.

"What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters while waving a copy of the Constitution from the police vehicle. Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy".In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases.

"This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people."Gandhi further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. "We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.

As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there. Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but they allegedly refused to comply and insisted that they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet officials of the Election Commission. Delhi Police said they eventually intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained. (ANI)