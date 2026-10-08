Youth to contribute to transforming India into Viksit Bharat: Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday addressed the Yuva Samvad programme held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and said that today’s generation is the agent of change and that it is important to listen to its voice. According to a press release from the BJP, Nitin Nabin stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new opportunities have emerged in the fields of startups, IT, AI, semiconductors, medical education, and infrastructure. The BJP National President called upon the youth to contribute with complete dedication towards transforming India into a Viksit Bharat and a Vishwaguru by 2047.

Uttar Pradesh BJP State President and Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, along with other leaders, was also present during the programme. Earlier, during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, the National President visited the holy city of Kashi to offer prayers and perform rituals before Lord Bholenath at Baba Vishwanath Temple. He prayed that Baba Vishwanath's blessings may always remain upon all the citizens of the country.

Following the prayers, Nabin remarked that upon entering the holy city of Baba, every devotee and individual bows their head in reverence. "We are from Bihar, and visiting Kashi is part of our tradition. Today, as well as many times in the past, I have had the opportunity to visit this city of Kashi Vishwanath to seek Baba's blessings”, he added. He said that the grand construction and redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that took place in recent times brings joy to every devotee. For Baba's devotees, offering prayers to him on the banks of the Ganga is a truly magnificent experience. “For this, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have given a grand and distinct form to this epicentre of faith for crores of Sanatanis,” Nabin said.

The BJP chief stated that a party worker functions 24x7. For him, every single day is about work, and every single day is an election. "We are not the kind of people who appear only during election time. Our programs, our work, and our dialogue with the public continue round the year. These people (Rahul Gandhi and the opposition) possess an anarchist mindset and only know how to inject poison into society. If their allegations were true, it was this very Election Commission that conducted the elections in Keralam. In Tamil Nadu, where they came into power through the backdoor, the elections were also conducted by this very Election Commission. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first resign. The entire nation is watching the kind of game they are playing." Nitin Nabin said that today’s generation itself represents change, and this is something that families, society, and public representatives running governments must understand. “The new generation wants to express its views, and we need to listen to them. I believe that my first responsibility is towards the youth. The youth gave such overwhelming support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that he became the first Prime Minister to be chosen by the people after being publicly projected before them as a candidate. Earlier, parents used to decide whether their children would become engineers or doctors, but today’s generation makes its own choices and parents support them. Across the country, our effort is to ensure that BJP leadership engages directly with young people and works towards finding solutions to their problems. We have not achieved everything yet, but we are certainly moving in the right direction,” he said.

As per the press release, the BJP National President stated that even after nearly 80 years of Independence, we are still striving towards the dream of a Viksit Bharat because earlier the country never collectively embraced a common national dream. In the 1880s, America envisioned the Great American Dream, and China also made a national resolve, the results of which are visible today. He said, “In our country, we had become accustomed to five-year plans alone, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji established NITI Aayog, which thinks about the next 50 years. With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ we will certainly become a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Today, IT hubs should reach every state and every district. Uttar Pradesh has Noida, Lucknow, and Kashi as well. The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted IT, AI, and semiconductors is creating new avenues of employment. We will convey the suggestion of making Kashi an IT hub to the government. In the meantime, young people can also benefit from the training platforms currently available both online and offline.”

Nitin Nabin asserted that before 2014, the term startup was rarely used. Today, more than 2.5 lakh successful startups are operating in India, and they have become job creators. The government is supporting and funding startups through online portals. In the future, India’s youth will not be job seekers but job providers. He said that the work is also underway to develop Varanasi into a technical hub.

He noted that recently, an international AI summit was held, and India is poised to become one of the world’s largest AI hubs. A country that does not take pride in its history cannot build a bright future. Tourism has increased in Uttar Pradesh because the environment has improved. There was a time when the state was known for discussions about the mafia; today it is known for its expressways. Uttar Pradesh has become home to a BrahMos missile centre in the defence sector, where 40 per cent of the jobs are being provided to local youth. It is a matter of pride that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are now building missiles. Nitin Nabin said that there was a time when everyone knew how admissions to medical colleges were secured. PM Modi ensured transparency by bringing all colleges under the ambit of NEET. Earlier, only around 5,000 medical seats used to be filled every year, whereas today 1.5 lakh students are enrolling annually. Whenever shortcomings such as paper leaks emerged, we took immediate action, ensured punishment for those responsible, and conducted re-examinations within a month, thereby safeguarding the future of 12 lakh meritorious students.

The National Education Policy will not only provide degrees but also create employment opportunities. Today, India’s greatest strength is its manpower. Through Skill India, opportunities are increasing in every sector, including hotel management and mass communication. India is currently investing more than Rs 8 lakh crore in infrastructure, and 35-40 kilometres of roads are being built every day. The picture of New India has changed. The BJP National President said that in 2013, while he was in the United States, he was questioned about scams in India. However, during the last 12 years, even the opposition has not been able to level a single allegation of corruption against the Modi government. Thirty-six countries across the world have conferred their highest honours upon PM Narendra Modi. He said, “In 2012, when I visited Tawang, there were 300 kilometres of unpaved roads on the Indian side because the government of the day feared that if proper roads were built, China might advance further into Indian territory. However, after 2014, there are now four-lane roads and airbases in that region. This is New India, which looks its adversaries in the eye. Our young friends must avoid shortcuts in life. Life is not a 100-metre race; it is a long run. I always say, ‘Ateet ek khazana hai, ise sanjokar rakhen. Vartaman ek sangharsh hai, ise jaari rakhen. Aur bhavishya ek sapna hai, jiska intezar karen’.”

Nabin stated that people of every state should receive opportunities, but before anything else, we are Indians. The rights of India’s youth will not be allowed to be taken away by infiltrators at any cost. At present, women have received 50 per cent reservation in local bodies, and soon they will receive 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Today, three crore of our sisters have become Lakhpati Didis, are serving as pilots, and are protecting the nation’s borders in the armed forces. There is also a need for good people and more women to enter politics, he said, according to the release. His visit comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where the BJP-led NDA is looking to retain power for the third consecutive time. (ANI)