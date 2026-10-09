Delhi Police holds high-level briefing ahead of October 10 CJP protest

A high-level briefing of senior Delhi Police officials is underway at the Delhi Police Headquarters to review the law-and-order situation ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. According to Delhi Police sources, senior officers are assessing the emerging situation and discussing the observations made by the Supreme Court regarding restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended ahead of the protest, stressing that security arrangements should not cause undue inconvenience to commuters. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre to consider regulated operations of metro and other railway services, emphasising the need to balance law-and-order requirements with the public's right to access transport facilities.

“There shall be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains,” the apex court clarified in its order. The court also directed authorities to give wide publicity to decisions regarding regulated transport services so that commuters could be informed in advance and further inconvenience avoided.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice expressed concern over the complete closure of metro station entry gates, pointing out that students, employees and senior citizens depend on public transport to travel to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The bench also asked the Centre to consider whether Jantar Mantar should continue to remain the designated venue for protests or whether an alternative location could be identified for the proposed demonstration.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest, citing the short notice given for the application, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration, and concerns related to public safety, law and order and traffic management. Despite the denial of permission, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the protest would proceed as scheduled on October 10. The demonstration has been called to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area, and police have warned that violations of the restrictions could invite legal action. (ANI)