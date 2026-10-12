Kochi Mini Cooper crash: 4 acccused arrested, case registered under culpable homicide

Police have arrested all four accused in connection with the Nedumbassery crash that killed three students in Kochi, and have registered a case of culpable homicide, according to Aluva Rural SP KS Sudarshan Aluva Rural SP KS Sudarshan said that the driver of the Mini Cooper and one other person were arrested on Sunday, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The remaining two accused have also been arrested and will be produced before the court.

"Regarding the three fatal death cases reported from Nedumbassery police station, we have registered a case as per culpable homicide. All 4 accused have been arrested. The person who drove the vehicle as well as one other person were arrested yesterday and produced before the court, and they have been remanded in judicial custody. The remaining two persons have also been arrested and will be produced before the court today...as of now, we have invoked section 304 - culpable homicide," he told ANI. The incident occurred in the Nedumbassery area of Kochi when a Mini Cooper rammed into a two-wheeler carrying three students, killing all of them on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

Following the accident, the police reached the location, detained the accused driver, identified as Suhail Sajeev, and impounded the vehicle. According to sources, Sajeev was driving the Mini Cooper at a high speed when it hit the scooter from behind. Police are examining whether the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. The victims were identified as 21-year-olds Iyas, Devika and Gopika.

Salim, an eyewitness, said he heard a loud noise and ran to the spot with others. "Three people were injured on the road. They were hit by a Mini Cooper," he said. Describing the scene following the collision, the eyewitness noted that enraged locals intercepted the vehicle before the driver tried to brush off the gravity of the incident.

"People stopped him, and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father would handle everything. Then the police and ambulance came. But the injured were already not moving when the ambulance reached for help," Salim added. Medical samples of the accused have been collected and sent for testing. The forensic examination of the vehicles has been completed.

Regarding the complaint that alcohol was served to minors, inspections at bars and further action will be decided after examining the relevant guidelines. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Aluva DySP. The SP said a special investigation team would be formed if necessary. Further details are awaited. (ANI)