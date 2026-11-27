Shares of Japan Tobacco jumped on Friday on the prospect of the company joining hands with Altria to acquire, and split up, British cigarette maker Imperial Brands in a potential multibillion-dollar deal. US tobacco group Altria said a day earlier it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands, and discussing an acquisition of part ‌of the business with another party. Its shares fell more than 2.5% in early trade on Friday, before regaining some losses.

Bloomberg News has also said JT is evaluating an acquisition with a partner, but JT declined comment on the report. Imperial, whose shares shot 13.3% higher on Thursday to give it a market value of £25.90 billion ($34 billion), said it has not received any approach, but would consider any proposal.

The deal could signal one of the sector's largest ‌waves of consolidation as tobacco companies battle long-term declines in smoking rates in many markets. Altria, Japan Tobacco and Imperial have all had less success than some larger rivals in building up new product lines to drive growth.

A ‌deal for Imperial, which owns cigarette brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool, is widely viewed as making sense for both JT and Altria. Analysts said a sensible split would see JT take Imperial's US assets and possibly some other regional businesses, while Altria would take some, or all, of its international assets.

ANALYSTS OUTLINE STRATEGIC LOGIC JT, with brands including Camel, Benson & Hedges and the Ploom heated tobacco device range, has been expanding in the United States, particularly with cheaper cigarette labels that have been winning market share.

Taking on Imperial's US assets would ⁠improve its presence significantly ​in an attractive market, analysts say. A deal could "turn JT ⁠into a sizeable, diversified, and value-rational 3rd-place US competitor with cost synergy potential," Jefferies analyst Andrei Andon-Ionita told clients in a note.

Shares in JT closed up 4.5% on Friday, outperforming a gain of 1.7% in Japan's benchmark TOPIX index. JT, which is 37.6% owned by the ⁠Japanese government, has also been active in acquiring assets in Africa for more than a decade.

Purchasing Imperial's African and Middle Eastern businesses would dovetail with efforts in Africa and could help replace lost revenue after President Vladimir Putin ordered the seizure of the company's ​Russian assets this month. If Altria took any of Imperial's non-US businesses, it would mark a return to international tobacco sales two decades after it spun off its global division to focus on the ⁠US, where it has faced several key challenges in recent years.

The company could gain access to geographies with less pronounced falls in tobacco volumes and fewer constraints on growth in smoking alternatives, but offer limited synergies, analysts said. IMPERIAL MAY BE OPEN TO OFFERS

If completed with a premium ⁠to ​Imperial's current market value, the transaction would be the third-largest targeting a tobacco company in history, LSEG data shows. It would also be the sector's largest takeover in a decade, after British American Tobacco acquired US peer Reynolds American Inc for $60 billion including debt in 2016.

Jefferies' Andon-Ionita said its shareholders would probably be open to offers above the five-year 12-month price-earnings ratio peak of 9.6 times, given challenges in its key US and German businesses. Analysts ⁠were split on financial implications for the buyers. BTIG analyst Owen Bennett also said in a note to clients that the deal "could be done without impacting the current credit ratings of either name".

But Morningstar analyst Kristoffer ⁠Inton warned it could push Altria to its highest net leverage ⁠in history, with several years before it restores its target leverage, even if it paused share repurchases. JT had 887.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September, while Altria had $2.7 billion.

JT could also help finance the deal by reissuing non-cancelled treasury shares for roughly $7.4 billion, BTIG's Bennett added. ($1=159.2800 yen)