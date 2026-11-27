​Turkey summoned ​Georgia's ambassador ‌on Friday ​to protest over violence that ‌broke out at a Europa League match in Batumi between ‌Turkish side Besiktas and ‌Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva, and pass on what it described as ⁠evidence, ​a ⁠source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry ⁠said.

The person said Ankara had ​urged that the incident be ⁠fully investigated and the necessary ⁠legal ​proceedings be taken against "those carrying out unnecessary force ⁠against our citizens and the ⁠perpetrators ⁠of the incident".