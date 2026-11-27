Turkey summoned Georgia's ambassador to protest over violence at Europa League match, source says
Turkey summoned Georgia's ambassador on Friday to protest over violence that broke out at a Europa League match in Batumi between Turkish side Besiktas and Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva, and pass on what it described as evidence, a source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
The person said Ankara had urged that the incident be fully investigated and the necessary legal proceedings be taken against "those carrying out unnecessary force against our citizens and the perpetrators of the incident".