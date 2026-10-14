Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight departs from Jaipur after security clearance over hijack alert

Air India flight AI-2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, departed from Jaipur International Airport for its onward destination on Wednesday afternoon after security agencies conducted a comprehensive sanitisation sweep and cleared the aircraft following a hijack scare, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 15:11 IST
Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight departs from Jaipur after security clearance over hijack alert
Visual from the airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India flight AI-2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, departed from Jaipur International Airport for its onward destination on Wednesday afternoon after security agencies conducted a comprehensive sanitisation sweep and cleared the aircraft following a hijack scare, officials said. The aircraft was cleared for takeoff after the Aerodrome Committee evaluated the situation and concluded that the threat alert was resolved.

Earlier in the day, the international flight had made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport at approximately 09:35 IST after transmitting 'Squawk 7500'—the internationally designated transponder distress code indicating unlawful interference or a suspected hijacking. Following the distress alert flagged through the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft made a safe touchdown at Jaipur and was immediately escorted to an isolation bay. All passengers on board were deplaned under tight security protocols.

A multi-agency security sweep was subsequently initiated at the isolation bay, with teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) inspecting the aircraft, passenger luggage, and cargo holds. Airport authorities confirmed that routine flight movements and overall terminal operations at Jaipur International Airport remained normal and unaffected throughout the emergency response.

Following the completion of all standard operating procedures and subsequent clearance by the Aerodrome Committee, the aircraft was cleared for pushback and took off for Delhi. The airline is yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation. (ANI)

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