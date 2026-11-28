Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Columbus knock out Messi's Inter Miami with stoppage-time winner

Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with a ​dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes into stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series ​and end Lionel Messi's title defence. Just as the match appeared headed for a penalty shootout, ‌Santiago ​Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.

Reports: Jazz Chisholm, Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $20M deal

Two-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm has agreed to a one-year, $20 million free- agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. Per the reports, Chisholm will receive a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million salary for ‌2027, along with a $16 million player option for 2028 with a $1.5 million buyout. If he declines the player option, then the Jays can exercise a $40 million club option.

Aaron Rodgers fires back: NFL code doesn't 'provide immunity from accountability'

Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker rooms when he went public with his intense criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 and missed practices ‌and a walkthrough that same week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi sets lap record to snatch Valencia pole from Marquez

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi prevented newly ‌crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez from taking pole position in his final Grand Prix by breaking the lap record in Valencia on Saturday. Marquez, who is retiring from MotoGP after the final round of the season, broke the lap record in Friday's practice and he repeated his heroics in front of his home fans in the Q2 session on Saturday.

Figure skating-American Malinin breaks Chen's world record in short programme

American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months. The three-times world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at ⁠the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

NHL ​roundup: Avs overcome 3-goal deficit, edge Wild in SO

Artturi Lehkonen and T.J. ⁠Hughes each tallied a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back for a 4-3 win in a shootout over the Minnesota Wild on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn. Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which trailed 3-0 with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. Fellow defenseman Cale Makar scored the decisive -- ⁠and only -- goal in the shootout round.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Jodar fire Spain into Davis Cup final

Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to Davis Cup action on Saturday by thrashing Britain's Arthur Fery to send Spain into a mouth-watering final showdown against holders Italy. The world number three was in total control inside the ​BolognaFiere Arena to outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Motor racing-Antonelli completes practice sweep in Qatar

Kimi Antonelli completed a practice sweep for Mercedes at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of teammate George Russell in ⁠the final session before qualifying. Formula One's newly-crowned youngest champion, at 20-years-old, was again untouchable and topped the timesheets at the floodlit Lusail circuit with a best effort of one minute 22.400 seconds on the soft tyres and Russell 0.249 slower.

Motorcycling-End of an era as Marquez announces shock retirement after eighth MotoGP title

Marc Marquez will take his final ⁠bow ​in Valencia after the eight-time MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season finale, ending one of motorcycle racing's greatest careers. The Spaniard made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

Steelers' ticket prices plunge 66% after Aaron Rodgers' release

Tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers' home game against the Denver Broncos on Friday plunged more than 66% in the wake of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' release this week. The get-in price for tickets to the game at Acrisure Stadium ⁠reached $263 on Sunday, according to TicketData.com. That price had dropped to just $89 as of a half-hour before Friday's kickoff.

Figure skating-Malinin wins NHK Trophy despite error on opening jump

American Ilia Malinin captured the NHK Trophy title on Saturday but looked less dominant than he had ⁠in Friday's record-breaking short programme, overcoming a shaky moment in the free skate to ⁠secure victory. The three-times world champion landed four quadruple jumps and delivered enough technical firepower to top the free skate with 190.50 points, and a total of 305.31.

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi wins sprint, Marquez penalised after fire

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to win Saturday's MotoGP sprint in Valencia, while world champion Marc Marquez finished out of the points after being penalised for switching bikes before the start when ‌his Ducati caught fire. Polesitter Bezzecchi finished ahead of ‌teammate Jorge Martin to give the factory Aprilia team a first one-two finish in sprints while Enea Bastianini came third to give KTM ​Tech3 a rare podium, only their second in sprints this season.