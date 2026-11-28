Turnout down sharply at largely peaceful marches across France
Turnout was sharply lower than a week earlier at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over violence against women, the cost of living and student rights.
Turnout was sharply lower than a week earlier at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over violence against women, the cost of living and student rights.
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