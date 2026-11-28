Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has voiced outrage after an Israeli drone strike killed two of its staff working as watchmen outside a medical clinic in Gaza. "Our premises were clearly marked with ‌MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it said. "We call for accountability."

Israel's military confirmed Friday's strike but said the two MSF workers were "terrorists posing as humanitarian workers". It did not provide evidence for the claim. The Israeli military named the two as ‌Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, saying the latter was an artillery cell commander.

The strike ‌brings the total number of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17 since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered a military offensive in the Palestinian enclave, the medical group said in an overnight statement. The men were unarmed, it said. In response to Israel's allegations about its staff, MSF denounced a "smear campaign" that it said was part of ⁠an effort to ​discredit the charity and other humanitarian ⁠groups in Gaza.

"This has become a vicious cycle of attacks, deaths and accusations that overshadows the suffering of the people of Gaza and deprives them of healthcare," it said. TEMPORARY ⁠SUSPENSION

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned Friday's strike on MSF as "outrageous and unacceptable". Reuters footage from the scene on Saturday showed a blood-splattered chair and shrapnel ​damage on the walls outside the clinic in Gaza City. Large crowds gathered around the pair's bodies as they were carried on ⁠stretchers through the streets, draped with white sheets with the charity's logo.

Services at the clinic, which include nutrition treatments and consultations for pregnant women, will be temporarily halted after the strike, ⁠MSF ​said. Israel has repeatedly struck Gaza hospitals since the start of the Gaza war, including the main Nasser hospital earlier this month. Its military says this is because Hamas fighters were operating inside them and parts of a Hamas tunnel network have been found running beneath them.

MSF suspended ⁠some Gaza hospital work earlier this year over the presence of gunmen. Hospitals are protected sites under international law. Both attacking hospitals and their use ⁠for military purposes are typically considered ⁠breaches of the law.

Although medical facilities can lose their protected status under certain conditions, rights groups say Israel has not shown sufficient evidence in many cases to justify its attacks on them during the war.