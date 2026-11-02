Meerut snake murder case: Ravita, Amardeep move Allahabad HC against death sentence

By Gaurav Arora The Meerut snake murder case, which drew widespread attention over the alleged attempt to disguise a murder as a snakebite incident, has reached the Allahabad High Court, with Ravita and her alleged lover Amardeep filing separate appeals challenging their conviction and death sentences in connection with the murder of Amit Kashyap.

Both convicts have approached the Allahabad High Court through their respective advocates, seeking the setting aside of their convictions and the cancellation of the death penalty awarded to them by the trial court. The appeals are expected to be placed before a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court for hearing. The case pertains to the murder of Amit Kashyap, who was allegedly killed by his wife Ravita and Amardeep on the night of April 17, 2025, in Akbarpur Sadat village under the Barwah police station area of Meerut district.

According to the prosecution, Ravita and Amardeep allegedly strangled Amit Kashyap to death and subsequently attempted to make the incident appear to be a natural death caused by a snakebite. As part of the alleged plan, a snake was reportedly released near Amit's body to create the impression that he had died after being bitten by it. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that Amit had died due to strangulation. This finding became an important part of the investigation and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. During the investigation, police also discovered that the venom glands of the snake had allegedly been removed.

Investigators subsequently examined other evidence, including call detail records, which reportedly revealed the relationship between Ravita and Amardeep and helped establish the prosecution's alleged conspiracy theory. After examining the evidence presented during the trial, the trial court convicted Ravita and Amardeep of murder on October 7, 2026. Subsequently, on October 16, 2026, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ-12), Jaiveer Singh Nagar, in Meerut, classified the crime under the 'rarest of rare' category and awarded the death penalty to both convicts.

The trial court also took note of the welfare of Ravita's three children while delivering its judgment and directed the District Magistrate to make appropriate arrangements for their care and education. Following the conviction and award of the death sentence, both Ravita and Amardeep have now challenged the trial court's decision before the Allahabad High Court. Through their respective appeals, they have sought judicial reconsideration of the findings that led to their conviction, along with the punishment imposed on them.

The matter has now entered the appellate stage, where the High Court will examine the appeals in accordance with the applicable legal procedure. The proceedings will determine whether the trial court's findings and the death sentences awarded to the two convicts are upheld, modified or set aside. (ANI)