HP University teachers demand repeal of State Universities Amendment Bill 2026, seek CM’s intervention 

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) has demanded the repeal of the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alleging that its provisions could undermine the autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity of universities in the state. The association submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), urging him to convey the concerns and demands of the university fraternity to the Chief Minister for appropriate intervention.

In its memorandum, HPUTWA said that teaching and non-teaching employees of Himachal Pradesh University had been registering their opposition to the Bill, passed by the state Assembly, through peaceful and democratic means. However, despite the continued protest, neither the state government nor the university administration had fixed any definite time for holding discussions with the protesting representatives or provided any concrete assurance, it alleged. The association also referred to a general convention held at the HPU auditorium on November 5, which witnessed participation from representatives of teachers' associations of all five universities in Himachal Pradesh, faculty members, teaching and non-teaching employees of HPU, former members of the Executive Council, former vice-chancellors and registrars, alumni, legal experts, media representatives, intellectuals, research scholars and students.

During the meeting, speakers expressed serious concerns over various provisions of the amendment Bill, stating that these could adversely affect university autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity. The provisions were also viewed with concern in the context of the regulations and standards prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the association said. Through the memorandum, HPUTWA urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to immediately intervene and reconsider the implementation of the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with a view to putting it on hold and ultimately repealing it to safeguard the autonomy, identity and dignity of Himachal Pradesh University.

The association further demanded that the state government initiate an early dialogue with representatives of the university fraternity to address their concerns and consider their demands. Expressing hope for a positive response, HPUTWA said the government should take a sensitive and constructive decision keeping in view the interests of universities, established academic traditions and their autonomous character. (ANI)