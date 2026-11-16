“This book will serve as response to false propaganda”: KC Venugopal on Sonia Gandhi's memoir

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday described Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as an account of the "raw truth" of the life experiences of an extraordinary woman, saying it would serve as a response to the false propaganda spread over the years. Speaking to the reporters after attending the launch event, Venugopal expressed confidence that the book would be widely embraced by people across the country, adding that it would help readers understand several previously unknown aspects of Sonia Gandhi's life and dedication.

"This book presents the raw truth of the life experiences of an extraordinary woman. Those who wish to oppose it may do so; however, we are confident that the vast majority of the people in India will embrace this book wholeheartedly," he said. "The people of India have the capacity to understand her life and her sense of dedication—to grasp many aspects that were previously unknown to them. This book will serve as a response to the false propaganda being spread over the years," Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said Sonia Gandhi's life was inspiring and described her as a brave woman who had declined the opportunity to hold power. Speaking after attending the launch, Chennithala, who said he had worked with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as a Congress worker, described the memoir as a historical account.

"As a Congress worker who had the opportunity to work with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, I can assure you that every word in this book will be inspiring. Sonia Gandhi's life itself is a wonder," he stated. He called Gandhi a "brave woman" who refused power when it was offered to her. He said, "Sonia Gandhi is a brave woman who refused power when it was offered to her on silver platters. This memoir is the history of a land and people. This memoir will be one of a kind to the general public. Every answer she gave at today's event was heartwarming and emotional."

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. (ANI)