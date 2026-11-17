Two people, including a three-year-old child, died while four others were injured after an old two-storey building collapsed in the Kasturba Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday, Shahdara DCP RP Meena said. Speaking to ANI, DCP Meena said that a call regarding the building collapse was received at around 10.10 am, following which a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

"A call came in around 10.10 a.m. about a building collapse in Kasturba Nagar, under Vivek Vihar police station. A team was immediately sent there... A total of 6 people were injured in the incident, 2 of whom died during treatment. It was a 40-square-yard house, quite old and two stories high. Tenants were living there, and they were daily-wage workers... A 3-year-old child and a 35-year-old person have died," he said. The incident occurred in Gali No. 6 under the jurisdiction of Vivek Vihar police station at around 10 am.

Following the incident, police, fire department personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. According to the DCP, the collapsed structure was an old, two-storey house spread across 40 square yards, where tenants, who were daily-wage workers, were residing.

A total of six people were rescued from the building and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances. Two of them, identified as three-year-old Laddu alias Devansh and 35-year-old Pintu, were brought dead to the hospital. The other injured persons were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22).

Police said all six people were tenants residing in the building, which was owned by Surendar Singh. Further details are awaited. (ANI)