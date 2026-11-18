Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his Cabinet ministers, participated in the Chambal Aarti on the banks of the Chambal River near Gandhi Sagar, located on the border of Neemuch-Mandsaur districts, ahead of the destination cabinet meeting scheduled to be held here on Wednesday. CM Yadav, accompanied by Cabinet ministers, arrived at Gandhi Sagar Tent City by boat. Upon arrival, he performed puja-archana of the Chambal River and subsequently participated in the river aarti.

The Chief Minister will chair a Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar later in the day. This comes as part of the state government’s initiative to organise ‘Destination Cabinet’ at different locations across the state to promote regional development and highlight the potential of various regions. So far, eight Destination Cabinet meetings have been held at different locations across the state. The first meeting was held at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur on January 3, 2024, followed by meetings at Singrampur in Damoh on October 5, 2024; Maheshwar in Khargone on January 24, 2025; Rajwada in Indore on May 20, 2025; Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi on June 3, 2025; Khajuraho in Chhatarpur on December 9, 2025; Nagalwadi in Barwani on March 2, 2026; and Jagdishpur in Bhopal on July 19, 2026.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yadav described the upcoming Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar as distinct from previous meetings, saying the initiative aims to highlight the region’s development potential, promote tourism and create employment opportunities. The Chief Minister also highlighted the Rs 11,474 crore pumped hydro storage project with a proposed power generation capacity of around 2,000 MW, emphasising the pumped storage project would enable the state to generate and supply electricity during peak demand hours by recycling water, providing significant economic benefits.

“The Gandhi Sagar Cabinet meeting is different from all the Cabinet meetings we have held so far. We are holding a Cabinet meeting at a location which stands to gain both in terms of recognition and the creation of employment opportunities, for a variety of reasons. A new method of power generation through our pumped storage system has been introduced, in which water is recycled. During peak hours, when electricity demand is high, power can be generated quickly and supplied immediately,” the CM said. Meanwhile, speaking about Gandhi Sagar’s tourism and historical significance, the Chief Minister said the ongoing Cheetah Project, ancient rock formations, inscriptions and prehistoric paintings made the region an important destination for tourism and archaeology.

“We have undertaken several initiatives to bring the information and importance of these places before society. One such major initiative is the concept of a 'Destination Cabinet', under which Cabinet meetings are held at specific locations to highlight issues and developments related to those areas. This will be a new experience for ministers and officials as they will get an opportunity to witness things firsthand,” the CM said. (ANI)