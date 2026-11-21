Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that the government may cancel the Winter Session of Parliament and convene the Budget Session directly, alleging that it was seeking to avoid facing questions over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said there was a possibility of the Winter Session being cancelled, adding that the Constitution mandates that Parliament must meet at least once every six months.

"There is a possibility that they might cancel the Winter Session and move straight to the Budget Session. Given that the Constitution mandates that a parliamentary session must be held at least every six months. It is quite possible, then, that they will announce the cancellation of the Winter Session," he said. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech at a FICCI event on November 19, the Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister appeared anxious and unsettled. He further claimed that the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar would be the central issue if Parliament convened for the Winter Session.

"Judging by the Prime Minister’s demeanour during his speech at the FICCI event on the 19th, it is abundantly clear that he is deeply rattled, flustered, anxious, and despondent. He knows that if a session were to be convened, there would be only one central issue: the resignation of the CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar," he said. Alleging that the government was avoiding parliamentary scrutiny, Ramesh added, "This is why the government is effectively fleeing from Parliament. They know that if a session is called, every party will raise the issue of the CEC, and they will have no answers."

The remarks came amid the political debate over the Chief Election Commissioner, with Ramesh alleging that the government was reluctant to face the issue in Parliament. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 and concluded on August 13. It adjourned sine die on August 13 after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. Prorogation means the termination of a Session of the House by an order made by the President under Article 85(2)(a) of the Constitution. (ANI)