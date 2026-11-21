The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan package to help Sri Lanka's micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) access financing and become better prepared for economic and climate-related shocks. The support will address gaps in credit information and expand inclusive financial services, giving businesses more opportunities to invest in their development. Women entrepreneurs and businesses making environmentally sustainable investments are among those the program will support.

The package includes a $100 million policy-based loan to improve the financial ecosystem serving MSMEs, addressing rules, institutions, and services that influence access to funding. A separate $100 million financial intermediation loan will expand investment lending through participating financial institutions, with $40 million allocated to green loans. These two components connect financial reforms with lending that businesses can use to support investment and strengthen their operations.

MSMEs contribute more than 52% of Sri Lanka's gross domestic product and account for 45% of overall employment, making their financial health important to the wider economy. Limited access to finance and low levels of digitalization restrict their opportunities to develop, leaving many businesses with fewer resources to manage disruptions. Exposure to economic shocks and disasters associated with the changing climate adds to the pressures facing business owners and their employees.

Making finance easier to access and understand

The Building a Strong and Inclusive Financial Ecosystem for MSMEs Sector Development Program will expand financial inclusion through greater digitalization and more equitable access to information. Support for formalizing institutional processes and improving financial literacy will help strengthen the systems through which MSMEs seek and use financial services. ADB Country Director for Sri Lanka Shannon Cowlin said the program would help businesses grow, innovate, and withstand economic and climate-related shocks, with particular attention to financing for women entrepreneurs.

Improving lending oversight and borrower protection

The program will support legal reforms to establish the Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority, strengthening oversight and helping reduce predatory lending. Improvements to credit information systems will address information gaps, supported by expanded credit guarantees that can help businesses access financing. Work on digital financial infrastructure and consumer protection will strengthen the wider financial ecosystem and the safeguards available to people using its services.

Funding greener investment and business growth

Participating financial institutions will provide credit lines for MSMEs undertaking environmentally sustainable investments and activities, expanding the availability of green financing. The program will help support MSMEs invest in measures to mitigate and adapt to climate-related shocks, with at least 20% of those enterprises owned or led by women. Innovative financing mechanisms will help growth-stage small and medium-sized enterprises access equity financing, supporting businesses whose expansion requires investment beyond conventional lending.