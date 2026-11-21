Young trade union leaders in India have explored practical ways to promote fair recruitment, protect migrant workers and support safe labour migration that recognises workers' skills. A two-day workshop in New Delhi on 17–18 November 2026 examined how unions could strengthen their involvement throughout the migration process. Participants considered how their existing experience in defending workers' rights could support people seeking employment across borders.

The workshop introduced the principles and international standards underpinning fair recruitment to participants with different levels of previous exposure to the subject. Its full title was "Strengthening Pathways for Young Workers: Empowering Young Trade Union Leaders to Advance Fair Recruitment, Skills-based Labour Migration, and Decent Work". The International Labour Organization (ILO) organised the event through its Promoting Safe Employment Pathways and Fair Recruitment Practices project, supported by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Octavianto Pasaribu, ILO Deputy Country Director for India, stressed that trade unions already have an established role in migration and that the priority is strengthening their contribution. His remarks encouraged participants to consider how their organisations could become more effective in a field closely connected to workers' rights and protection. Discussions focused on practical opportunities for unions to engage with migration stakeholders and support workers at different stages of their journey.

Real-life cases help participants identify recruitment risks

Group exercises and case studies gave participants opportunities to examine unfair recruitment practices and potential violations of workers' rights. They mapped the stakeholders involved in labour migration and considered the responsibilities of different actors across the migration cycle. The activities encouraged a broader understanding of migration, extending attention beyond recruitment to the points where trade unions could offer support or intervene.

Yuki Otsuji, ILO Workers' Activities Specialist, led an interactive session as part of the workshop's participatory approach. Participants worked together on scenarios that connected fair recruitment principles with situations workers may encounter when seeking employment. These discussions helped bring international standards into practical conversations about union responsibilities and possible responses.

International experiences offer ideas for supporting migrant workers

Contributions from union and worker-led organisations abroad introduced approaches to organising and advocating for migrant workers in different settings. Speakers included Brother Nezam Qaoush, Special Advisor to the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions; Sister Raina of the International Domestic Workers Federation; and Sister Dina, Migration Resource Centre Coordinator at SBMI Indonesia. Their experiences gave participants examples to consider when developing approaches suited to India.

Catherine Laws, ILO Regional Migration Specialist, moderated the discussion with the international speakers. Exchanges explored how unions could extend their established work on rights and protection into international labour migration through social dialogue and engagement with relevant stakeholders. Supporting migrant workers throughout the migration process remained a central theme of the discussions.

Action plans build on existing union strengths

The workshop ended with a collective planning exercise to identify practical entry points for greater trade union involvement. Participants focused on using existing capacities and organisational structures to develop their work on migration. The exercise connected the workshop's learning with areas where unions could pursue future collaboration.

Priorities included state-level organising and awareness initiatives to strengthen engagement with workers and migration issues. Further capacity building on digital platforms, including social media, was identified as another area for collaboration. Participants also highlighted the value of closer engagement with regulatory bodies and international nodal organisations as unions develop their role in fair recruitment and migrant worker protection.