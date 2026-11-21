The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the conclusions of ICAO's seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference, saying governments supported priorities for a more connected, competitive, sustainable and passenger-focused aviation system. Held in Montreal, Canada, from 16–20 November 2026, ATConf/7 brought together ICAO Member States and industry representatives to discuss the policies shaping international aviation. Its theme, "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World", reflected the industry's role in supporting economies and keeping people and goods moving.

Discussions covered economic regulation, consumer protection, infrastructure financing, innovation, resilience and sustainable growth, and airlines facing rising costs and limited capacity. Fragmented policies, particularly those affecting sustainability, added urgency to calls for governments to coordinate their decisions. The gathering was ICAO's first worldwide Air Transport Conference since 2013, allowing governments to review policy against a substantially changed operating and economic environment.

IATA participated as an official observer and submitted nine papers, comprising six Working Papers and three Information Papers. Its submissions addressed regulation, passenger protection, airport and air navigation charges, sustainable aviation fuels, CORSIA, taxation, digital identity and passenger facilitation. Thomas Reynaert, IATA's Senior Vice President for External Affairs, said aviation supports 99 million jobs and generates $5 trillion in economic impact globally, making the conference's conclusions important for communities and businesses.

Regulation that supports competition and protects passengers

Governments supported priorities that place connectivity, competitiveness and economic development at the centre of aviation regulation. IATA urged ICAO to develop practical regulatory guidance that includes systematic impact assessments and cost-benefit analysis, giving policymakers a clearer understanding of the consequences of proposed rules. Reynaert called for governments to turn the conference's conclusions into action through policies that support competition and innovation and reduce unnecessary costs.

Consumer protection discussions recognised the importance of protecting passengers and preserving the choice and competition that help make air travel accessible. IATA called for clear, consistent information that helps travellers understand what to expect from their journey, including their rights and responsibilities. On infrastructure, the conference reinforced ICAO's principles for airport and air navigation oversight, with IATA seeking effective independent regulation based on cost-related charges, transparency and meaningful consultation so investment responds efficiently to demand.

Climate policies that support a workable global transition

IATA urged governments to move beyond sustainable aviation fuel mandates and introduce coordinated policies that encourage production, investment and supporting infrastructure without distorting competition. It called for stronger support for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, known as CORSIA, as the single global market-based mechanism addressing international aviation emissions. Increasing the supply of eligible emissions units and avoiding overlapping national or regional measures were central to that request.

Reynaert identified support from EU member states for CORSIA as an immediate priority, warning that the proposed expansion of the EU Emissions Trading System would create overlapping carbon programmes, additional costs and confusion. The conference took place amid financial pressures that make coordinated policy decisions especially important for airlines and passengers. Sharp increases in fuel prices and the wider cost of living mean air passenger growth in 2026 is likely to be the weakest since 2009, excluding the pandemic years.

Easier journeys and consistent rules for international aviation

IATA and Airports Council International highlighted how globally interoperable digital identity could make journeys simpler, more secure and more efficient. IATA pressed for consistent implementation of ICAO Annex 9, harmonised Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record requirements, and clearer recognition that governments remain responsible for passenger admissibility decisions. The two organisations urged governments to ensure emerging international tax rules respect ICAO's framework, preserve residence-based taxation arrangements and prevent overlapping taxing rights, double taxation and unnecessary complexity.

Reynaert said the conference reaffirmed the value of governments working through ICAO as pressure grows from fragmented regulation. He called for globally coherent, evidence-based rules that benefit passengers and recognise air cargo's distinct operating requirements and essential role in trade and connectivity. With aviation facing its greatest pressure since the pandemic, IATA said it would work with ICAO and governments to carry the positive discussions in Montreal into practical action.