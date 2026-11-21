Indigenous communities and farmers opposing access to a mining exploration site in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, are facing growing tensions that have prompted concern from United Nations experts. Reports of injuries, arrests and legal proceedings have raised questions about the safety of residents challenging activities proposed by the North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation (NLMRC). The experts urged the Philippine Government to prevent further confrontation and protect communities whose land, water and livelihoods could be affected.

NLMRC's exploration permit, issued in June 2025, covers 4,456 hectares across eight barangays inhabited by Bugkalot and Igorot Indigenous Peoples. Residents who depend on these lands and waters have questioned whether consultations provided an adequate opportunity to understand and respond to the proposed activities. The experts called for meaningful consultation that respects Indigenous Peoples' right to free, prior and informed consent before decisions affecting their territories move forward.

Community members must be able to raise concerns about projects affecting their lives without facing intimidation, arbitrary arrest or reprisals, the experts said. They stressed that environmental human rights defenders and civil society organisations need safe conditions to carry out their work and advocacy. Their appeal places community participation and protection at the centre of efforts to resolve the dispute.

Reports of police force raise fears of further confrontation

During an operation on 30 October, police reportedly struck residents with shields as efforts to gain access to the exploration site brought officers into confrontation with community members. Around 30 armed officers reportedly entered privately owned land after cutting through a barbed-wire fence and removing a tarpaulin identifying the property as private. At least two residents were reportedly injured during the operation, adding to concerns about the handling of the dispute.

Negotiations reportedly ended with the sheriff agreeing to withdraw on the condition that residents remove a boom barrier blocking the road. The experts warned that further attempts to enter the exploration site could lead to more confrontation, violence, injuries and arrests. They described the reported use of force as particularly alarming and urged authorities to ensure police operations respect human rights without unnecessary or disproportionate force.

Arrests and cyberlibel proceedings deepen community concerns

Leijin Dugay, June Fataccad and Donny Dugay, members of Kasibu Indigenous Peoples' Empowerment and Rights, were arrested on 19 August 2026. They faced charges of grave coercion and resistance or disobedience to persons in authority, with the Municipal Trial Court reportedly dismissing the cases for lack of probable cause. Another 11 community members were arrested during NLMRC's attempted entry into the area on 28 August, and all were subsequently released on bail.

NLMRC has reportedly initiated cyberlibel proceedings against community members, Indigenous leaders and lawyers involved in the dispute. The Regional Trial Court reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Leijin Dugay on 5 November 2026 in connection with cyberlibel cases filed by the company. The experts stressed that people defending their rights must be able to express concerns and carry out legitimate advocacy without fear of retaliation.

Experts seek permit suspension and an independent assessment

The experts urged the Government to suspend NLMRC's exploration permit pending a meaningful process of free, prior and informed consent. They called for an independent assessment of the proposed activities' environmental and human rights impacts, with affected Indigenous Peoples participating effectively in that process. Protecting communities and preventing further escalation should guide the Government's response, according to their appeal.

NLMRC was asked to carry out human rights due diligence, including an assessment of environmental and social impacts linked to its proposed activities. The experts called on the company to engage meaningfully with affected communities to prevent and address human rights harms. They remain in contact with the Government of the Philippines about the concerns raised in Kasibu.