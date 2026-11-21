Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a press conference, stated that his party would end schemes like Agniveer forever whenever given an opportunity, while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face defeat on the very day election dates are announced. Yadav also announced plans to write to the Election Commission, backed by the signatures of party legislators and MPs, regarding officials in Uttar Pradesh whom he alleged have continuously worked for the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav stated that his party would abolish systems like Agniveer if given the opportunity, while also announcing plans to write to the Election Commission regarding administrative officials in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "I want to say that whenever the Samajwadis get a chance, they will end systems like Agniveer forever."

The Union Cabinet revised the scheme earlier this month. Along with the 25 per cent of Agniveers to be enrolled into the regular Armed Forces on merit after their initial four-year tenure, the revised arrangement offers the remaining 75 per cent an additional two-year engagement period on a voluntary basis. Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party chief asserted that the public is awaiting the announcement of election dates.

"People from the BJP are sitting in the government and making preparations. They know that the public will defeat them this time. And the truth is that on the very day the election date is announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose—the public is only waiting for that date," he said. Yadav further stated that his party has collected signatures from its legislators and parliamentarians to submit a formal complaint to the Election Commission.

"We have the signatures of all our MLAs, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members. Along with the signatures of all these representatives, and citing an example, we will write a letter to the Election Commission regarding the officials who have continuously worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party for ten years," Yadav said. Alleging a lack of impartiality during elections in the state, he added, "Ever since the BJP came to power, whenever elections have taken place here in Uttar Pradesh, these officials have not been removed. Relatives of relatives are occupying positions from which you cannot expect any justice."

Welcoming Awadhesh Chauhan into the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his joining would strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and expand its PDA (community) base in Sitapur and Lakhimpur. Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, "Awadhesh Chauhan ji, who is joining the Samajwadi Party, came prepared within whatever time he got. We did not give him much time; he probably received the information only yesterday, although he had made up his mind long ago."

"We were also looking for ways to further expand our PDA community in Sitapur and the Lakhimpur region. With the grassroots strength the party will gain from his arrival, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to be reduced to zero in Sitapur as well this time," the Samajwadi Party chief added. (ANI)