Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Monday termed the rapport between CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as "illegitimate" and something that could only exist "behind closed doors." Speaking to ANI, Mazumdar said, "I have already said that the so-called love between the CPIM and Mamata Banerjee, that is, the TMC, is illegitimate. This can only happen behind closed doors, not in public."

Earlier on Sunday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader Md Salim struck a cautious note on the prospect of talks with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that while dialogue is acceptable in a democracy, "one should know their friends and enemies." Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised in memory of former party leader Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata, Salim was responding to questions regarding TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's call for opposition parties to unite and Mamata Banerjee's recent interactions with senior CPI(M) leader MA Baby in Delhi.

"In a democracy and in politics, there is nothing wrong with talking to anyone. But one should know their friends and enemies," Salim said, noting that party strategy is built gradually. Further, addressing the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, Sukanta Majumdar voiced deep concern over continued reports of attacks targeting the minority Hindu community. He emphasised the fundamental responsibility of any nation to safeguard its minority citizens.

"We are distressed by it. Bangladesh is a sovereign country, and we do not interfere in its internal matters. But it is the duty of any civilised society to take special care of its citizens, especially the minorities. However, the way attacks are happening one after another in Bangladesh is very sad and tragic," he said. Majumdar also commented on the hospitalisation of Hingalganj BJP MLA Rekha Patra, who is currently undergoing intensive treatment in a Kolkata hospital after falling critically ill over the weekend.

"We can only go by what the government is saying, that it was food poisoning. So, she is undergoing treatment for it. Now, there shouldn't be any politics; her getting well soon is the top priority. Everything else will be seen to later," he said. (ANI)