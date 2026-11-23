The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven serving and retired Punjab government bureaucrats, including IAS, IPS and Punjab Civil Services officers, for questioning in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe linked to an alleged corruption case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The central federal agency has summoned these officials on different dates, asking them to depose before the investigators at its zonal office in Chandigarh.

ED investigation has found that accused Krishnanu, aide of Bhullar who allegedly worked as a liaisoner, was involved in securing undue favours from several Punjab government officials. The agency has summoned the officials for examination as part of its investigation into the alleged corruption.

Those summoned include Kumar Rahul, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre, currently serving as Administrative Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research. He has been asked to appear before the ED on November 23. Other officials summoned include Anand Sagar Sharma, a 2012-batch Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer and Punjab Staff Officer to Faridkot Division Commissioner from February 2026, on November 25; Neeru Katyal Gupta, a 2016-batch IAS officer who is serving as Special Secretary(General Administration and Coordination) since June 13, 2026, on November 26; and Gagan Ajit Singh, a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer and SSP Fazilka, on November 26.

The agency has also summoned Swapan Sharma, a 2009-batch IPS officer currently posted as DIG-cum-Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, on November 27. Two retired IAS officers, Gurpreet Sapra, a 2005-batch officer, who last served as Jalandhar Commissioner until September 19, 2023; and Arun Sekhri, a 2004-batch officer, who retired on February 28, 2026 and his last posting was as Faridkot Divisional Commissioner, have also been summoned. Sapra is asked to appear on November 26, while Sekhri has been summoned to appear on November 25.

The summons have been issued to examine the alleged role of these officials and the nature of favours allegedly secured through the liaisoner. The ED's money laundering investigation is based on two FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Bhullar and others over allegations of bribery and accumulation of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Bhullar, then posted as DIG of Police, Ropar Range, was taken into custody by the CBI in October 2025 following a complaint by a scrap dealer, who alleged that an intermediary had sought a bribe from him in exchange for settling a case. (ANI)