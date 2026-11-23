National Australia Bank said on Monday it ​had apologised to staff after some ​found out they had been laid ‌off through ​an automated email accidentally sent before they had been formally notified. The bank, which last month announced plans to slash ‌2,500 jobs in the next year, said the emails were "mistakenly sent" to some employees who had requested a voluntary redundancy package as part of the restructure.

The emails were not meant to be sent ‌before staff had received an outcome of the process directly, but the bank would bring ‌forward those conversations following the error, NAB said. "We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated email this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many," NAB said in a statement posted to ⁠its internal ​company platform that it ⁠shared with Reuters.

"This is not the experience we wanted any colleague to have, and we sincerely apologise for ⁠the distress this error has caused to any who received these emails." The cuts at Australia's biggest business ​lender and third-largest home lender represent about 6% of its workforce and are aimed at ⁠simplifying operations and lowering costs.

NAB has said up to 1,500 jobs would go by the end of ⁠the year, ​with the cuts mainly focused on corporate roles. The bank is one of many major companies in Australia, including airline Qantas and tech firms Canva, WiseTech and Atlassian, which ⁠have announced job cuts this year.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned on Monday that the nation's jobless rate ⁠would rise above ⁠5% in the coming months after hitting a five-year high of 4.9%, while economic growth was expected to slow to below 2% as ‌rate hikes ‌rippled through the economy.