Ukrainian ​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Monday ​that Ukraine's forces sank the ‌Russian corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest ships, commissioned in ‌2023, near the coast of ‌Libya using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Zelenskiy said a second target, ⁠which ​was ⁠also hit, was the Russian dry cargo ⁠ship MV Angara, which ​he said Russia used to transport ⁠weapons.

"We continue operations in designated ⁠waters," ​Zelenskiy said on Telegram messaging app. Zelenskiy added that ⁠a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter ⁠was also ⁠destroyed along with the corvette.