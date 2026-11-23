Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday chaired the seventh meeting of the Cabinet Committee constituted for Simhastha 2028 and approved 33 proposed works worth Rs 2,801.75 crore for the mega religious congregation to be held in Ujjain. These 33 works include 16 proposals worth Rs 1,457.04 crore recommended during the ninth meeting of the Supervisory Committee and 17 proposals worth Rs 1,344.71 crore recommended during its tenth meeting. The proposed works cover infrastructure, electricity, sanitation, healthcare, traffic management and security to ensure a safe and convenient experience for devotees in the Mela area.

During the meeting, CM Yadav directed officials to ensure that all ongoing and approved Simhastha-related works are completed by the end of 2027. He also instructed that permanent access roads be developed to connect all ghats along the Kshipra River and that the Cabinet Committee meet every month to review the progress of preparations. The Chief Minister emphasised that the event should be organised around the theme of “Clean and Green Simhastha”, with a focus on cleanliness, environmental protection and better facilities for devotees.

The Energy Department presented a temporary action plan worth Rs. 387.99 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply and alternative distribution arrangements across the Mela area, ghats and major roads during Simhastha 2028. Under the commitment to organise a Clean Simhastha, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has proposed Rs. 393.53 crore for the construction, operation and maintenance of toilets, urinals and bathing facilities.

The healthcare, fire safety and disaster management plans include arrangements for emergency response during the congregation. The deployment of around 11,500 Home Guards and 10,000 Civil Defence volunteers has also been proposed. For transportation and movement within the Mela area, the proposals include levelling of the grounds, construction of temporary roads and pathways, and development of parking and service areas. Around 2,000 buses are proposed for transporting devotees, while temporary administrative tents with a capacity to accommodate 40,000 people are also part of the plan.

Other proposals include beautification of major junctions, training of personnel and arrangements for coordination with saints. A Simhastha Experience Centre, spread over 75,000 square feet and divided into 10 zones, is also proposed to showcase the cultural and spiritual significance of the event through technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality. The security-related proposals include equipment and vehicles for bomb detection and disposal, anti-terrorism operations, cyber security, traffic management and crowd control. The plan also envisages 100 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams, along with the use of drones and anti-drone technology. (ANI)