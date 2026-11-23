Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, on November 21. A source to People magazine revealed that the singer became emotional during her wedding vows, saying she was “just so happy to be marrying Maxx”. Grammy Award-winning singer Miley Cyrus tied the knot with musician Maxx Morando in an intimate wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21.

The singer became emotional while exchanging vows, although she continued smiling through her tears, according to a source who spoke to People magazine. “It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand,” the source said, describing the wedding.

“During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears. She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx,” the insider added, as per People magazine. The wedding was attended by several members of Miley's family, including her mother, Tish Cyrus, father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus.

Billy Ray's girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, were also present. The ceremony took place beside a swimming pool, where the couple exchanged vows beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

For the occasion, Miley opted for a long-sleeved silk gown from Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which she paired with silk pumps. Morando, 28, also wore the French luxury fashion house's designs, choosing a single-breasted tuxedo jacket with matching trousers.

A day before the wedding, Miley and Morando celebrated with their loved ones at a rehearsal dinner. Miley's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. The dinner menu featured the initials “M+M” at the top, a personalised reference to the couple.

Miley and Morando were first linked in December 2021, after they were spotted holding hands backstage at the singer's NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Speaking about how they met, Miley previously told British Vogue, “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Morando, who performs with the rock band Liily, proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, in 2025, as he revealed in an interview with Wonderland Magazine in July. A source confirmed the couple's engagement to People magazine in December 2025, a day after Miley was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. (ANI)