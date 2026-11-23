BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra has announced the party's Seva Dooth Abhiyan in Karnataka and launched a sharp attack on the Congress Government and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Addressing the media, Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public life, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of the country, from 2001 till now.

Keeping in mind PM Modi's life of service, the BJP has undertaken the Seva Dooth Abhiyan across the country and in Karnataka. As part of the Abhiyan, the party has undertaken a Vistarak Yojana for all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. "For each Assembly constituency, one senior BJP worker will go as a Vistarak / Seva Dooth. He will go to that constituency and stay there for 25 days," Vijayendra said.

During the stay, the Vistarak will take part in daily service activities, hold interactions with youth, remind people of the contributions of the Central Government under Narendra Modi, and recall the contributions of previous BJP governments in the state under B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, besides working to strengthen the organisation. The Seva Dooth Abhiyan will run in all 224 Assembly constituencies from December 1 to December 25. Lists have already been prepared from all districts, and a plan has been made to send workers to Assembly constituencies and mandals, he said.

Vijayendra alleged that after D K Shivakumar became Chief Minister, he has been limited to only announcements, with a huge difference between his words and actions. "On one side, the Chief Minister says in Hiriyur he has announced ₹2,500 crore for development works. Where is the ₹2,500 crore? I am not asking this. Senior officers of the Finance Department themselves are questioning the Chief Minister," he said.

He added that the Government is not able to pay salaries to government employees on time. Referring to the ASHA workers' protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said they have been protesting for the last seven days in piercing cold, leaving behind their homes and families.

"The Chief Minister says, 'I am your elder brother, I am your brother.' Is this how a brother should behave, Honourable Chief Minister?" he asked. He said the Congress party had promised in its manifesto during the last Assembly election to increase the honorarium of ASHA workers, but when they met the Chief Minister recently, he lectured them to think about the financial situation of the state.

"If you cannot increase the honorarium of ASHA workers, then what are you starting Bharat Jodo Sanghas for?" Vijayendra asked. He alleged that in all Assembly constituencies, the Congress Government is forming Bharat Jodo Sanghas, appointing Congress workers as presidents, and giving them salaries.

"Is this a gruel centre? Are you going to misuse taxpayers' money to feed Congress MLAs and workers?" he asked. Vijayendra said even in the drought situation, the Chief Minister does not respond to the suffering of farmers, but shows promptness in responding to the suffering of Congress MLAs.

"Why was there a need to appoint Board Chairmen and Corporation Chairmen in this drought situation, Mr D K Shivakumar?" he asked. He said the announced ₹5,000 relief to farmers has remained only an announcement. "Parameshwara says ₹5,000 per hectare, the Revenue Minister and the Chief Minister say ₹5,000 per acre. There is no clarity from the Government itself. Because of their confusion, even officials are confused," he said.

He said everyone in the state knows the financial situation has deteriorated. Misuse of taxpayers' money and SCP / TSP funds, without helping farmers in drought, will be raised by the BJP effectively in the Belagavi session starting December 2, he said. On the Hiriyur by-election, Vijayendra said he has already conveyed the opinion of local workers and state leaders to the National President and party seniors.

"Kumaraswamy has also met our national leaders and requested that the seat should be given to JD(S). We have done it, they have also done it, but there is no confusion. Whatever decision our party seniors take, we will abide by it. BJP and JD(S) together will face the election as one," he said. "Just as we succeeded in giving a slap to this Congress Government in the Legislative Council election, we will also succeed in this Hiriyur by-election," he added.

Vijayendra also spoke on the wild elephant menace in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru, and supported the demand of Congress MLAs. "You all saw yesterday in newspapers and visual media — the Congress MLA from Mudigere, Nayana Motamma, and similarly the Congress MLA from Chikkamagaluru, three Congress MLAs in total, have warned the State Government," he said.

He said the menace of wild elephants continues and Forest officials are not able to handle it properly. Instead, they are pushing the elephants to neighbouring constituencies. "The demand of the MLAs is correct. The State Government should wake up. Wherever land is available, it should set up elephant camps there, grow plants there, and send the elephants to elephant camps," he said.

He said officials are now sending elephants from one village to another and from one forest to another, causing trouble to people. Farmers are facing huge losses as fields are being destroyed. "To save the farmers and common people of that region, the State Government should properly plan these camps and take proper steps," Vijayendra said. (ANI)