A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in an eight-year-old criminal defamation case after he failed to appear before it. The Saket court issued the non-bailable warrant after an earlier bailable warrant issued against Rathee on October 17 could not be served. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

The criminal defamation case was filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over a video uploaded by Rathee in May 2018. In the video, Rathee had allegedly claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Information Technology cell had attempted to bribe Pandey to defame him. The video was subsequently shared on Rathee’s social media account and retweeted by Arvind Kejriwal, who was the Chief Minister of Delhi at the time.

Pandey later initiated criminal defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal over the allegations made in the video and its circulation. The court had initially summoned Rathee in July 2019. However, the process of serving summons on him remained unsuccessful despite repeated attempts over the years.

In an earlier hearing, the court had taken note of a report submitted by a process server, stating that Rathee’s residence in Gurugram was found locked when an attempt was made to serve the summons. The complainant had approached the court seeking expeditious service of the court process, submitting that repeated attempts to serve Rathee had not been successful as he primarily resides abroad.

The court had also permitted the complainant to accompany the process server to facilitate the service of summons. Subsequently, on October 17, the court issued a bailable warrant against Rathee. However, the warrant could not be executed, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The matter will now be taken up on December 3 for further proceedings. (ANI)