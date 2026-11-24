Following a major fire in Pawani village, Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya instructed the Chief Development Officer (CDO) to deploy officials from all line departments and relevant blocks for relief and rescue operations. The District Supply Officer (DSO) has also been directed to operate a community kitchen at the incident site for the convenience of affected families, ensuring no one faces food shortages. At the same time, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been instructed to keep medical teams stationed at the site and ensure the presence of an adequate number of female doctors.

Additionally, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) has been directed to keep veterinary teams on-site and on alert so that livestock also receive timely treatment and care. The District Magistrate has issued clear instructions to the concerned officials to promptly provide shelter, drinking water, blankets, and all other essential arrangements for all affected families.

These directives came after a major fire broke out in Pawani village under Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district earlier in the day, in which several residential buildings were destroyed. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and described it as "deeply distressing."

He directed the district administration to expedite rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, he said, "Upon receiving news of the incident, the district administration acted swiftly, immediately dispatching teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire services departments to the scene. Essential relief supplies are also being sent to the affected families."

The Chief Minister directed officials to shift affected families to safe locations and provide them with all possible assistance. He also said that the damage caused by the fire would be assessed and relief would be provided to those affected in accordance with the rules. "In this difficult time, the state government stands with the affected families with the utmost compassion. I pray to God that everyone remains safe and that the affected families are given the strength to overcome this crisis," Dhami said. (ANI)