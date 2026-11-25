Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke announced a 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur starting November 26. Dipke stated that the organisation would be hosting an event in Nagpur on November 26, on Constitution Day, against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Citing alleged irregularities in Maharashtra, where 89,000 votes were reportedly updated in the final hour in one constituency during Eknath Shinde's election, he demanded transparent data and accountability from the ECI. Clarifying CJP's stand on the Uttar Pradesh and five upcoming state elections, Dipke stated that the party will neither contest elections directly nor support any political party but will push for elections to be fought on real youth issues like education, healthcare, unemployment, semiconductors, renewable energy, technology, and transport, rather than religious polarisation or Mandir-Masjid politics.

Dipke also condemned the central government for restricting the travel of 27-year-old Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das at Delhi airport. CJP activist had claimed that he was scheduled to participate in an event at Oxford University. Addressing a press conference at his residence in Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at 2:00 pm on November 24, Abhijeet Dipke said, "Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi were never stopped from leaving India after committing massive scams, yet a 27-year-old legal journalist like Saurav Das was not allowed to travel when he was only going to attend a university conference to speak about CJP and how Ambedkar and Gandhi's philosophy shaped our movement."

Dipke alleged that the government fears international exposure of its failures if young leaders share ground realities abroad. He also recalled facing personal targeting when he was taken off a plane, detained, and arrested over the October 10 Tiranga unfurling programme, during which trains to Delhi were halted and 50,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed, diverting forces and putting security at the Arunachal Pradesh and Kashmir borders at risk, as flagged by the ITBP chief.

Dipke also attacked systemic failures hurting students and ordinary families, pointing to the recent Beed report exposing the recruitment of 70 fake teachers, the cancellation of Sonam Wangchuk's school licence, and the lack of compensation for families of NEET student suicide victims, alongside rising inflation, unemployment, and selective industrial privatisation that have put basic education out of reach for common citizens. Referring to CJP's recent 'Kya Bolti Public' (Challa Kitem Goa) event, he assured civil society members that the party will actively push to scrap Section 39A to stop illegal land acquisition in Goa.

Thanking the citizens who stood with the movement at Jantar Mantar, Dipke asserted that this generation will not back down from defending democracy and the Constitution. (ANI)