Delhi Police have arrested four members of a family, including two women, for allegedly robbing an e-rickshaw passenger at knife-point in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area. According to police, the accused allegedly used an e-rickshaw carrying women and children to avoid suspicion while targeting passengers.

The incident took place on November 14, when the victim boarded an e-rickshaw from Noida T-Point for Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. Two women and two children were already travelling in the vehicle. During the journey, the driver allegedly diverted the e-rickshaw towards Dharamshila Hospital on the pretext of dropping his wife and children home. He subsequently took the victim to an isolated stretch near Dharamshila Bridge, where he threatened him with a knife and robbed him of Rs 5,000, his Aadhaar card and Voter ID card. The accompanying women allegedly intimidated the victim and forced him to comply with their demands.

Following an investigation involving technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence, police apprehended Jubair (22) from Turkman Gate on November 20 and Najre Alam (22) from near Lajpat Nagar Underpass on November 21. Two women, aged 23 and 50, were also arrested from the Lajpat Nagar area. Police said the accused belonged to the same family. The 23-year-old woman is Najre Alam's wife, while the 50-year-old woman is Jubair's mother.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed a man wearing a red sweater and a woman wearing a blue suit travelling in the front portion of the e-rickshaw. Police said their clothing reportedly matched that of two of the accused at the time of their apprehension. At the instance of accused Jubair, police recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime, the victim's Aadhaar card and Voter ID card, along with Rs 710 in cash.

Police further stated that Jubair and Najre Alam were previously involved in another robbery case registered at Sunlight Colony police station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their possible involvement in other similar criminal activities. (ANI)