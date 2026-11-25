Attero, India’s largest critical minerals firm and the world’s most technologically advanced urban miner, has announced plans to invest Rs. 3,000 crore over the next five years to expand its critical minerals processing and recycling infrastructure. The investment will support the company's plans to increase its annual electronic waste recycling capacity more than fourfold, to 10 lakh tonnes over the next four years. As part of the expansion, Attero plans to increase its lithium-ion battery recycling capacity fivefold and magnet recycling capacity tenfold over the next four years. Approximately 40% of the proposed investment, amounting to Rs. 1,200 crore, will be directed towards lithium, nickel and cobalt processing facilities. The company is also planning new recycling plants in Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen its domestic processing network.

"India has a significant opportunity to build its own critical minerals ecosystem and reduce its dependence on imports. Our planned investment of Rs. 3,000 crore will help us substantially expand our processing capabilities and scale our e-waste recycling capacity to one million tonnes annually. We believe India has the potential not only to meet a large part of its domestic critical minerals requirements but also to emerge as a global exporter. Attero's focus has been on developing indigenous technologies that can recover these valuable materials efficiently and at scale. With this expansion, we intend to strengthen India's critical minerals supply chain and contribute to the country's long-term resource security," said Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Attero. Attero currently extracts more than 22 critical minerals and metals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminium, gold, silver and rare earth elements such as neodymium and dysprosium. The company holds more than 55 granted global patents in critical minerals processing and recycling technologies.

Its proprietary technology enables recovery of more than 98% of input materials, against an estimated global industry average of approximately 80%. The proprietary recycling processes of the company also require around 40% lower capital expenditure compared with competing technologies, offering significant advantages in scaling critical minerals recovery. Attero currently operates recycling facilities in Roorkee, Reengus near Jaipur, and Pune. Its proposed Bengaluru facility is expected to become operational within six months of groundbreaking. The company expects the broader capacity expansion to be completed over the next five years.

To support its growing processing requirements, Attero has established a domestic sourcing network through its digital platforms, Selsmart and MetalMandi. Selsmart operates across more than 20 cities, while MetalMandi aggregates secondary materials from over 30 cities and currently handles approximately 18,000 tonnes of material every month. The planned expansion will be financed through a combination of debt and equity, including internal accruals and potential external fundraising.

According to company information, Attero is India’s largest critical minerals firm and the world’s most technologically advanced urban miner. As a critical minerals technology company, Attero recovers more than 22 critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, graphite, silver, gold and manganese. (ANI)