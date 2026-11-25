Europe plans €50 billion sovereign tech equity fund to boost quantum technology
The European Commission proposed a €50 billion ($54.73 billion) equity financing fund on Wednesday aimed at making Europe a global leader in quantum technology by 2030 along with other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders.
The draft Quantum Act aims to help Europe, which lags behind the United States and China in AI development, chips and cloud computing, reduce its dependency on third countries. "Given the possible impact of quantum technologies for security and Union's strategic interests and technological autonomy, it is necessary to restrict procurement procedures to products, systems and services that are provided by Union controlled entities," the draft legislation said.
($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Editing by Joe Bavier)