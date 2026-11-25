​The European Commission proposed a €50 billion ($54.73 billion) ‌equity financing fund on Wednesday aimed at making Europe a global leader in ‌quantum technology by 2030 along with ‌other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders.

The draft Quantum Act aims to ⁠help ​Europe, ⁠which lags behind the United States and China ⁠in AI development, chips and cloud computing, ​reduce its dependency on third countries. "Given ⁠the possible impact of quantum technologies ⁠for security ​and Union's strategic interests and technological autonomy, it is necessary to ⁠restrict procurement procedures to products, systems and ⁠services ⁠that are provided by Union controlled entities," the draft legislation ‌said.

($1 = ‌0.9136 euros) (Editing by ​Joe Bavier)