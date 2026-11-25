Assam is set to witness a new chapter in its industrial development, with an Integrated Defence Manufacturing and Advanced Technology Centre coming up at Tulsibari in Rangia. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the ambitious project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Assam government had been planning to establish industries capable of meeting the country's growing demands, alongside traditional industries. "As promised, our state government formulated a Defence and Aerospace Policy so that, based on that policy, we can establish industries for manufacturing defence-related products. Today, a company named Speed for Defence, which makes drones, anti-drone systems, bunkers, and prefabricated structures in the defence sector, especially for the army, was allotted around 15 acres of land by us in Rangia," he told reporters.

"Today, we performed the bhumi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) here at Tulsibari. They will start their production process here; around 150 people will get employment, and this will be a beginning for the defence-related industry in Assam that we aspire to build extensively. I thank Speed for Defence. In today's event, our president Dilip Saikia and MLA Bhabesh Kalita were present. Together we performed the bhumi puja and wished for the success of this venture," he added. He stated that following the successful planning of the semiconductor project three years ago, the state government had initiated several plans to strengthen the defence manufacturing sector in Assam.

According to the Chief Minister, India purchases defence equipment worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore annually, while the country is currently exporting defence products worth around Rs 45,000 crore to foreign markets. The proposed facility will manufacture defence-related infrastructure and equipment, including bunkers, drones and anti-drone systems for the armed forces.

Speed4 Defence Systems Private Limited is expected to manufacture 5,000 prefabricated structures, 300 underground bunkers, 100 anti-drone systems and 1,500 drones annually. The company will also collaborate with IIT Guwahati to develop and manufacture new products using advanced technologies.

The project is expected to generate employment for 150 youths in its initial phase, with the number likely to increase to around 500 in the coming years. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a Defence Industrial Park on 6,000 bighas of land near the semiconductor project at Jagiroad. The proposed industrial park will also facilitate the manufacturing of missiles for the armed forces.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Rangia to extend their cooperation in maintaining the confidentiality and security of the defence-related project. The project is expected to strengthen Assam's industrial ecosystem, promote defence manufacturing and create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state. (ANI)