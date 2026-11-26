Congress leader Tanuj Punia on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on image-building and publicity, alleging that the government has failed to address issues related to food grain procurement and fertiliser availability. "The Prime Minister is attempting to reshape his image; he wants to be seen as someone who is getting things done… His focus remains entirely on publicity and propaganda… Whether it concerns the procurement of food grains or the availability of fertilisers, it is nothing but a series of hardships. I urge the Prime Minister to consider the marginalised sections of society…," Punia said.

Punia emphasised that the INDIA bloc and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are actually fighting for the Constitution and for the issues that matter to the nation. "The public has already made up its mind. They are observing who is actually fighting for the Constitution and for the issues that matter to the nation. It is the INDIA alliance and leaders like Rahul Gandhi who are fighting… Their inclination will remain firmly with the INDIA alliance," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the party’s ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ march in Lucknow today. Visuals from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Office in Lucknow showed heavy police deployment. Marking Constitution Day, Congress leader Abhay Dubey said, "It is Constitution Day- 77 years ago, we adopted our Constitution and enshrined freedom of expression as a fundamental right. Look at the state of that freedom now; under the rule of the BJP, freedom of expression has been held captive."

Commenting on the Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally, Dubey said, "The BJP’s B team will always be granted permission. HM Amit Shah has, directly or indirectly, allied with the LJP, bringing them into the Uttar Pradesh elections—whether through seat-sharing or otherwise…" Reacting to the Samajwadi Party announcing candidates amid seat-sharing talks with the Congress, Dubey said, "Wherever an alliance is organic and natural, there are bound to be differences of opinion. Chief Minister, perhaps you should answer this first. Your state president, Pankaj Chaudhary, says that the decision regarding the Chief Minister has not yet been made within your party. Keshav Prasad Maurya asks, ‘Why couldn’t I be the CM?’…" (ANI)