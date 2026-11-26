New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties in the form of flats and land having value to the tune of Rs 702.70 crore in a money-laundering case linked to the Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd and others, the agency said on Thursday. ED's Bengaluru zonal office attached the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 following a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated November 25.

During the earlier investigation, properties valued at Rs 423.37 crore had been attached. The present attachment is an additional attachment arising from further investigation and identification of properties having a nexus with the Proceeds of Crime. ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 by Karnataka Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including FIRs registered by CBI, Economic Offences Wing-I, New Delhi, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

The agency said the FIRs, inter alia, allege cheating and criminal conspiracy in relation to the non-completion of residential projects, non-delivery of booked apartments and failure to refund amounts collected from homebuyers. ED said its investigation has revealed that "Ozone Group entities, controlled and managed by Vasudevan S, induced homebuyers to book residential units through subvention, buyback, zero-down payment and other schemes, including assurances that the builder would service pre-EMIs and EMIs until delivery of possession."

It is revealed that "Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (for Aqua-2 and Avenue), Ozone Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (for Prime project), Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd (for Metrozone Project), Ozone Elegant Developers Pvt Ltd (for WF-48 Project), Ozone Realtors Pvt Ltd (for Polestar project) along with Vasudevan S, CMD of Ozone group, have defrauded the home buyers to the tune of Rs 1,305.11 crores and did not deliver possession of apartments and units against the money, thereby dishonestly retaining and diverting the funds." Further, the federal agency said, the investigation has revealed that "substantial amounts were collected from homebuyers and housing loans were disbursed directly to the builder entities; however, the projects remained incomplete, and the booked units were not delivered to the respective homebuyers."

"Investigation revealed that funds collected from homebuyers were not confined to the respective projects. Substantial amounts were diverted and routed through various Ozone Group entities by way of inter-corporate deposits and other financial transactions, and utilised towards repayment and refinancing of loans, interest and finance costs, investor repayments, corporate expenses and other liabilities, instead of being deployed for construction and completion of the projects," the agency said in a statement. (ANI)