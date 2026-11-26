A major fire broke out in the parking area near Sahara City's main gate in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, triggering panic in the surrounding area. After the fire broke out, flames engulfed the parking area, sending a kilometre-long plume of smoke into the sky.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the department received information about the blaze at 6:30 pm. Following the alert, around 12 fire tenders were immediately deployed to the site. Eventually, firefighters brought the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading further inside the complex.

"More than 12 fire tenders are at the site. The premises were completely locked from the inside. Information was received around 6:30 am, and fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately. The situation is under control," Mittal told ANI. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident this month, a woman and a 15-year-old child died after a fire broke out in the parking area of Radhika Apartments in Kanpur, trapping several residents inside the building. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and rescued eight people from the smoke-filled structure. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma, the mini fire control room received an alert about the blaze and trapped residents at 4:54 pm.

"Acting on this information, units from the Latouche Road and Kanganj fire stations were immediately dispatched, and I also proceeded to the scene," Sharma told ANI. Upon reaching Radhika Apartments, firefighters found that the blaze had erupted on the ground floor, which was used as a parking area for two-wheelers. Dense smoke and intense heat rapidly travelled upward through the stairwell, engulfing the upper floors and cutting off escape routes for residents.

Fire personnel launched simultaneous firefighting and rescue operations, managing to evacuate eight trapped individuals from the building. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further within the residential complex. (ANI)