French actor Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial in connection with a rape allegation made by a young actress in 2018, as per The New York Times. The decision was taken by a Paris appeals court on Thursday, nearly eight years after the woman first filed a complaint against the actor.

As per the publication, the 77-year-old actor could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. However, he has denied the allegations and maintained that their encounters were consensual. The case was filed by Charlotte Arnould, who was 22 at the time. She had visited Depardieu’s Paris home twice in August 2018, seeking his help in entering the film industry. She later accused the actor of raping her during both visits, The New York Times said.

While the police initially dropped the case in 2019 due to a lack of evidence, prosecutors reopened the investigation in 2020 after Arnould took legal steps to have it resumed. The appeals court has ordered Depardieu to stand trial over the alleged rape during the first visit. However, it did not include the allegation relating to the second visit in its decision, according to the publication.

As per the publication, speaking outside the courtroom, Arnould’s lawyer Carine Durrieu Diebolt called the decision a victory for her client and said, “It is a victory for her, given that Gerard Depardieu is going to stand trial for rape. We are eagerly awaiting this trial.” Depardieu’s lawyers, meanwhile, called the decision a partial win as the court did not order a trial over the second allegation. The actor can still challenge the decision before France’s highest court, the Court of Cassation.

According to The New York Times, in an open letter published in Le Figaro in October 2023, Depardieu denied forcing Arnould and said that their encounters were consensual. Recalling the two visits, he wrote, “A woman came to my house a first time, light-footed, going up to my room of her own free will. Today she says she was raped there. She came back a second time. There was never any coercion, violence or protest between us.” The actor has faced allegations of sexual abuse from more than 20 women in recent years, making him a central figure in France’s debate over sexual misconduct in the film industry, as per The New York Times.

As per the publication, in a separate case, Depardieu was convicted last year of sexually assaulting two women who worked with him on the sets of the 2021 film ‘Les Volets Verts’. The victims, a set decorator and an assistant director, had accused him of sexual assault. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and was added to France’s national register of sex and violent offenders. Although he initially appealed the conviction, he withdrew his appeal last week.

Depardieu has appeared in more than 230 films and received several awards during his career. Despite the allegations, he has also received public support from prominent figures in France, including President Emmanuel Macron, who had defended the actor in 2023, according to The New York Times. (ANI)