Germany's IG Metall reaches wage deal with employers
German trade union IG Metall said on Thursday that an agreement on pay had been reached with employers in the crisis-ridden metal and electrical industry in a fourth round of talks.
The agreement includes a pay rise in two steps: 2.0% from May 2027 and 2.3% from April 2028. It also includes one-off payments in March 2027 of between €150 and €450, depending on return on sales, the union added in a statement. Shop stewards and employers had been negotiating over wages and measures to safeguard jobs for the 3.7 million employees in the industry.
The deal is a "pilot agreement" for the nation's western and southwestern industrial centres that is typically applied nationwide. The talks took place against a tense backdrop of large segments of the industry, notably the automotive sector, grappling with competitive pressure from China and increased US import tariffs.
IG Metall had ramped up the pressure in the wage dispute ahead of the latest round of talks with 24-hour nationwide strikes.