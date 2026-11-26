​German trade union ‌IG Metall said ​on Thursday that an agreement on pay had been reached with employers ‌in the crisis-ridden metal and electrical industry in a fourth round of talks.

The agreement includes a pay rise in two ‌steps: 2.0% from May 2027 and 2.3% from April 2028. ‌It also includes one-off payments in March 2027 of between €150 and €450, depending on return on sales, the union added in a statement. Shop stewards ⁠and ​employers had ⁠been negotiating over wages and measures to safeguard jobs for the 3.7 ⁠million employees in the industry.

The deal is a "pilot agreement" for the ​nation's western and southwestern industrial centres that is typically applied nationwide. The ⁠talks took place against a tense backdrop of large segments of ⁠the ​industry, notably the automotive sector, grappling with competitive pressure from China and increased US import tariffs.

IG Metall had ramped ⁠up the pressure in the wage dispute ahead of the latest ⁠round ⁠of talks with 24-hour nationwide strikes.