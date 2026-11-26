A career technocrat steeped in ‌monetary ​policy, Pablo Hernández de Cos was known to few outside the central banking world before being picked on Thursday to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank.

Currently head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Basel-based forum for the world's major central banks, the Spaniard will take over ‌in February. He steps into the spotlight as the euro zone faces another potential crisis. Inflation is too high and rising, the ECB is lifting interest rates, and financial strains in France are raising the prospect that the central bank will once again be called upon to contain a crisis.

For De Cos, 55, this is his bread and butter. As the Bank of Spain's chief economist and later governor, he navigated the aftermath ‌of Spain's 2010s banking crisis, years of ultra-low inflation, COVID-19 and the 2022 inflation surge that followed the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He also chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the ‌global standard-setter for banks.

"De Cos has worked through the ranks, going from staff to policymaking, which is proof he has both the skills and the charm for the job," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "Some people try to label him as dovish but I don't see that — his track record makes him a moderate."

Colleagues from his time at the ECB describe De Cos, a die-hard Atlético Madrid fan, as flexible and pragmatic in policy debates, rooting his arguments in economic theory but willing to ⁠change his ​position. At the BIS, colleagues said De Cos helped ⁠orchestrate a rare statement of solidarity from global central banking peers for then-Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump.

As well as soccer, De Cos is an art lover with a passion for the work of ⁠Johannes Vermeer, having seen 32 of the Dutch painter's 34 works on public display. NO MAJOR TURN FOR ECB POLICY

Current and former ECB policymakers said De Cos puts a premium on presenting a united front and is likely to ​build on Lagarde's efforts to forge consensus among the 27-member Governing Council. "Clients ask who at the ECB will have a voice as formidable as (former ECB chief) Mario Draghi's in 2012, but ⁠I'm not convinced the new president needs it," Societe Generale economist Anatoli Annenkov said.

"When Draghi took over, the ECB didn't have as many of the tools it needed and Draghi had to kick down doors. He took individual risks that do not need to ⁠be ​taken anymore because the institution has matured." De Cos' arrival is unlikely to change monetary policy, the ECB's core task — it is expected to keep tightening policy gently to prevent high energy costs from feeding into broader inflation, without choking off economic growth.

The real test will come if strains in French financial markets boil over. France is among Europe's most indebted countries as a percentage of GDP, and the government has ⁠struggled to rein in spending ahead of a presidential election next year.

The fiscal outlook and polls pointing to a possible far-right election victory have worried investors, pushing French borrowing costs sharply higher in ⁠government bond markets. The ECB has no mandate to shield individual ⁠member states from concerns about their fiscal policies, although it can buy bonds if it deems market moves unwarranted or disorderly.

But policymakers understand that any crisis involving the currency bloc's second-biggest economy will have ripple effects for all. "We'll again have a president with firm views on policy and I suspect we'll get ‌a mixture of Draghi and ‌Lagarde," ING's Brzeski said. "The president will again be a thought leader rather than a moderator of the Governing ​Council."

(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Catherine Evans)