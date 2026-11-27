Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Friday stated that its support for the proposed Delimitation Bill is conditional on safeguarding South India's existing 24 per cent representation in the Lok Sabha, asserting that southern states must not be penalised for effectively implementing population control measures. Speaking to ANI amid strong speculation that the central government plans to introduce the delimitation-linked legislation during the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy said the party welcomes expanding parliamentary representation, provided southern states' interests remain protected.

“BRS party is not against the delimitation exercise. We welcome the increase in representation, correction of disparities in the constituency sizes both in, you know, Lok Sabha as well as in Telangana. But at the same time, our main concern is that the South Indian states' representation and their interests must be safeguarded. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 24% representation from South India. That must be protected,” Sridhar said. Calling for transparency in both national and state-level constituency redrawing, noting that delimitation in Telangana has long been pending, the BRS leader specified that the party would back the exercise only if the 1971 Census framework and the South's current seat share are retained.

He said, “As long as you retain the 1971 census, you know, framework and you ensure that the 24% representation of the South India is protected, BRS will support the delimitation exercise, and it should be conducted in a very fair and transparent manner. Even in Telangana also, the delimitation exercise is due for a long time, and that must be done in a fair and transparent manner.” Sridhar urged the Centre to factor in the economic contributions of southern states alongside their demographic achievements.

He added, “The central government should not take the population as a measure alone. We have been demanding from day one the contribution of the South Indian states in the economic growth of the country, and the population control exercise also must be taken care of, because we have implemented the population control measures in a proper manner in South India.” Sridhar reiterated that BRS backing hinges entirely on protecting regional equity and said, “That should not be a reason for our, you know, for punishment. They should be taking care of these things basically. So as long as you protect the South Indian states' interests, BRS party will support the delimitation bill. Otherwise, we can't be mute.”

Sridhar's remarks come amid growing political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. Meanwhile, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is inclined to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation ensures regional balance and protects the interests and political representation of states, particularly those in southern India, party sources said.

YSRCP MP Guru Murthy told ANI that the party supports the Bill but is currently awaiting the draft legislation, which is expected to be received on Friday evening. He said the party would examine the draft and its key provisions before sharing its detailed reaction. The delimitation issue has remained a major concern for southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. These states have expressed apprehension that a population-based redistribution of parliamentary seats could reduce their relative share of representation compared with states that have recorded higher population growth.

Under the existing constitutional framework, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states has been retained based on the 1971 Census, with the freeze extended until the publication of the first Census after 2026. The debate has consequently centred on balancing population-based representation with concerns of states that have pursued population stabilisation. The issue has gained attention ahead of the reconvened Parliament session scheduled to begin on November 30. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. Although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, the announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation.

Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. (ANI)