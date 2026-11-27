Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill will clear Parliament during next week's special sitting, while launching a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his party's election manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. The remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav released the party's manifesto, titled 'PDA Ka Prannpatra ', on Thursday for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav said the "Acche Din" promised by the BJP had not arrived and that "Bure Din" were about to go away.

Speaking to reporters, Rajbhar dismissed Yadav's newly released manifesto as a political ploy and targeted the SP's previous tenure in Uttar Pradesh over law and order and recruitment irregularities. “His manifesto is an attempt to mislead the public. During the Samajwadi Party's previous tenure, the state witnessed lawlessness. Incidents of rape, murder and robbery were common; police failed to address public grievances, and government jobs were sold for money," Rajbhar told ANI.

Turning to national politics ahead of the special session of Parliament, Rajbhar asserted that the Centre had completed all necessary groundwork to ensure the passage of the women's quota legislation. He added, "The Women's Reservation Bill will certainly be passed this time. Preparations have already been made ahead of the session being convened."

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings.

The proposed Delimitation Bill has drawn opposition from several parties. Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday reiterated his party's opposition to the Bill in its existing form, saying that linking women's reservation with delimitation was unacceptable. (ANI)