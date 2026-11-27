A man was killed after an unidentified assailant attacked him with a hammer at his residence in Habeeb Nagar Colony, under Bandlaguda police station limits in Hyderabad, police said on Friday. According to police, the accused entered the residence of the deceased, Mohammed Abdul Raheem, and attacked him with a hammer when his wife opened the door, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police reached the scene after receiving information about the murder and have formed teams to identify and apprehend the accused. “A murder case was reported in Habeebnagar, Bandlaguda. We reached the spot after receiving information. The accused came to the residence of the deceased, Mohammed Abdul Raheem. When his wife opened the door, the accused attacked him with a hammer, and he died on the spot. We have formed teams and are verifying details about the accused,” Bandlaguda Police said.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in another case from Telangana, a 50-year-old software engineer was found dead inside his parked car under the limits of KPHB Police Station in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur. His wife noticed him inside the parked car and alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. She also lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. According to a police official, "A 50-year-old software engineer, Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur, was found dead in his parked car. His wife noticed him dead and informed police through 112 and filed a complaint. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)