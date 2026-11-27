Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday alleged that the Congress party had lost its credibility and was struggling to secure seats in Uttar Pradesh amid reports of seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Subhash took a swipe at the Congress over the reported seat-sharing discussions, claiming that the party's position within the alliance had weakened considerably and that it was struggling to negotiate a favourable number of constituencies.

“Today, the Congress party has become a tail-end party in different states where it has lost its credibility... in Uttar Pradesh, what we see in the reports between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party... the Congress party is almost holding a begging bowl and then asking for the seats,” he said. Claiming that the Congress had been forced to scale down its seat demands, the BJP leader said the number of constituencies sought by the party had reportedly declined from around 181 to 113 and was gradually coming down further.

“Earlier, they had asked for around 181 seats, but now it has come to 113 and slowly, every day, every hour, it has been reducing to 30 to 40 seats,” he said. He further questioned the credibility of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that people did not want to believe him and dismissing the possibility of him becoming the Prime Minister.

“This is the state of the Congress party because the Congress party has lost its credibility. No one wants to believe Rahul Gandhi, let alone him becoming the Prime Minister of this country. This is the fate of the Congress party,” Subhash said. His remarks come amid a public disagreement between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders from both parties exchanging statements over the proposed allocation of constituencies.

The disagreement intensified after the Samajwadi Party reportedly offered 26 seats as a starting point for negotiations and announced its first list of five candidates. The constituencies included seats in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The developments triggered a sharp response from Congress MP Imran Masood, who objected to the reported offer and the suggestion that the Congress submit a second list of constituencies for consideration.

Masood expressed displeasure over the SP's approach, asserting that the Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor was willing to accept unilateral decisions in the seat-sharing negotiations. "After those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'—we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars...Somewhere, this is very hurtful: that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi; I say this repeatedly. So this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood told ANI. (ANI)