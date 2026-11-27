A Bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), presided over by Priyank Kanoongo, on Friday took cognisance of a complaint concerning a reported Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving a 14-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand and the subsequent arrest of a journalist who reported on the matter. Acting under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the rights panel issued notices to the Director General of Police (DGP), Jharkhand, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand, directing state authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The complaint before the NHRC flags two intersecting issues: the handling of the investigation into a sensitive POCSO case involving a 14-year-old tribal minor, and allegations of coercive police action against the press after a local journalist reported on the incident. According to the complaint, following coverage of the case, authorities raided the office of a local news organisation, seized journalistic equipment, and arrested the reporting journalist on allegations connected to the minor.

Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 empowers the NHRC to inquire suo motu or on a petition into complaints of human rights violations or negligence in preventing such violations by a public servant—covering both child protection obligations under POCSO and procedural safeguards around press seizures and arrests. Formal notices have been served on Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary and DGP to examine the conduct of the POCSO probe as well as the police raid, equipment seizure, and arrest of the journalist.

State authorities must complete an inquiry into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for the Commission’s perusal. A copy of the NHRC’s proceedings has also been forwarded for information to the Joint Secretary, Women Safety Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. (ANI)